Senior Center Hosts Iris Festival Luncheon

The 2022 Iris Festival Senior Citizens Luncheon held on Wednesday, May 4, was a huge success. The Dresden Senior Center hosted approximately 275 attendees who enjoyed a catered meal and homemade desserts provided by Baking Contest participants. “I would like to say a special thanks to my staff Cathy Duffina, Vicky Pettigrew and Patsy Ekwegbalu for all their hard work. I couldn’t have done it without Also thanks to the Dresden Police Department for making room for more tables and chairs and running the food to us while we were serving. Chris Crocker and Ethan Lee, you both saved the day! Thanks to everyone who attended,” Dresden Senior Center Director Gail Rogers noted.