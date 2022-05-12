May Primary Election Results Certified

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (May 3) — The results of the May 3, 2022, Primary are in, and those Republican and Democratic candidates seeking office have been chosen by the voters of Weakley County to represent their respective political parties. During a meeting held Monday evening by the Weakley County Election Commission, the primary results were officially certified.

Republican and Democratic winners in the May 3, 2022, primaries, will face off against Independent candidates in the August 4, 2022, State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election.

Since Independent candidates do not caucus or hold primaries, their level of public support will not be known until the August 4, 2022, Election.

Out of 18,694 registered voters in Weakley County, a total 3,734 ballots were cast in the May 3, 2022, Primary, which represents a turnout of 19.97 percent. Of this number, Republican candidates received 3,574 votes cast in their favor, and Democratic candidates garnered 160 votes.

A total of 35 Republicans and 18 Independents appeared on the primary ballot. The only candidate running as a Democrat in the primary was Freddie Brasfield (D) who is seeking the office of Weakley County Constable representing District 7. Brasfield received 28 votes; and all other Democratic voters entered write-in candidates on their ballots for various offices.

State & County Primary Weakley TN

May 3, 2022

Republican and Democratic candidates appearing on the May 3, 2022, ballot, along with their political affiliations, and the number of votes they received are listed below. Independent candidates did not appear on the May 3 Primary ballot, because they do not hold primaries. They are listed below, so the voters will know what their choices will be in the August 4, 2022, State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election. Many Independent incumbent candidates ran unopposed.

Weakley County Court Offices

Chancellor – 27th Judicial District: William M. Maloan (I).

Circuit Court Judge – 27th Judicial District: Jeff Parham (R) = 3,097.

District Attorney General – 27th Judicial District: Colin Johnson (I); Adam P. Nelson (R) = 1,617; and Robert R. Young IV “Rusty” (R) 1,148

Weakley County General Sessions Judge: Tommy “Tommy” Moore (I).

Juvenile Court Judge: James H. Bradberry (R) = 2,952.

27th Judicial District Public Defender: William Kenneth “Bill” Randolph (R) 2,632.

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk: Jennifer Kay Killebrew (I); and Courtney McMinn (R) = 2,783.

Weakley County Clerk: Kim Hughey (R) = 3,252.

Weakley County Register of Deeds: April Wright Jones (I).

Weakley County Government Offices

Weakley County Mayor: Jake Bynum (I).

Weakley County Trustee: Marci Floyd (I).

*Note – Two commissioners are elected to represent each voting district.

Weakley County Commission-District 1: Dennis Doster (R) = 299; and Bobby Dunlap (R) = 272.

Weakley County Commission-District 2: Eric Owen (I); and Wade Cook (R) = 289; and Marcus Hopper (R) = 282.

Weakley County Commission-District 3: James Roy Pope (R) = 206; and Greg Usery (R) = 324.

Weakley County Commission-District 4: Gary Eddings, Jr. (R) = 457; John Robert Freeman (R) = 403; Shaila J. Stewart (R) = 110.

Weakley County Commission-District 5: Larry Kelly (R) = 227; and Larry Wayne Taylor (R) = 181.

Weakley County Commission-District 6: David R. Bell (R) = 121; and Brian W. Donavant (R) = 88; Tim Allen (R) = 47.

Weakley County Commission-District 7: Billy W. Hazlewood (R) = 244; David Hawks (R) = 199; and Barry A Tuck (R) = 132.

Weakley County Commission-District 8: Jack J. Vincent (I); and Roger Donaldson (R) = 285.

Weakley County Commission-District 9: Jimmy Westbrook (I); and James R. Washburn (R) = 358.

Weakley County Sheriff: Terry McDade (R) = 2,047; Derek Coble (R) = 1,383; David L. Andrews (I); Scott Watkins (I).

Weakley County Road Supervisor: Allan Jeffrey Cosby (R) = 1,839; and Terry Odle (R) 1,604.

Constables

Weakley County Constable – District 2: Richard A. Black (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 3: Tony Trimble (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 4: Michael Beal (R) = 507.

Weakley County Constable – District 5: David L. Smith (R) = 241.

Weakley County Constable – District 6: John Cook (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 7: Freddie Brasfield (D) = 28.

Weakley County Constable – District 8: Scott Norris (I).

Weakley County Constable – District 9: Brandon Odle (I).

School Board Races

Weakley County School Board – District 2: Beau Atkins (R) = 348.

Weakley County School Board – District 4: David Martin Hamlin (R) = 510.

Weakley County School Board – District 5: Wendell Cates (R) = 259.

Weakley County School Board – District 6: Steve Vantrease (I).

County School Board – District 8: John R. Hatler (R) = 289.

Gleason City Alderman

Alderman At-Large candidates running to complete the unexpired term of the late Alderman Danny Browning on the Gleason City Board are: Mike Bennett (I); and James Thurman Hines (I).

State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. General elections will be held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices.

In contested races, Adam P. Nelson (R) won the Republican nomination for District Attorney General – 27th Judicial District with 1,617 votes, defeating Robert R. Young IV “Rusty” (R), who ran a close second with 1,148 ballots cast in his favor. Nelson is running against Independent candidate Colin Johnson (I).

Two county commissioners are elected in each district. In Weakley County Commission-District 2, Wade Cook (R) received 289 votes, while Marcus Hopper (R) came in a close second with 282 votes. If incumbent Eric Owen (I) has more votes than either one of his challengers, the Republican with the most votes wins election to one of the two available seats.

In Weakley County Commission-District 4, Gary Eddings, Jr. (R), who garnered 457 votes, and John Robert Freeman (R), who received 403 votes, defeated fellow Republican candidate Shaila J. Stewart (R), who received 110 votes.

Of the three candidates seeking to be elected in Weakley County Commission-District 6, the winners were David R. Bell (R) with 121, and Brian W. Donavant (R), who received 88 votes. Tim Allen (R) came in third with 47 ballots cast in his favor.

In Weakley County Commission-District 7, Billy W. Hazlewood (R) garnered 244 votes; and David Hawks (R), who received 199 votes, won out over Barry A Tuck (R), who had 132 votes.

In the Weakley County Sheriff’s race, Terry McDade (R) received 2,047 votes, beating Republican challenger Derek Coble (R), who garnered 1,383 votes. McDade will face Independent challengers David L. Andrews (I) and Scott Watkins (I) in the August 4 election.

With 1,839 votes in his favor, Allan Jeffrey Cosby (R) received the most votes in the primary election for Weakley County Road Supervisor, defeating and Terry Odle (R), who received 1,604 votes. Current Road Supervisor Charles Ross is retiring from the job.

In the race for Weakley County Constable – District 2, Beau Atkins (R), who garnered 348 votes, will run against Richard A. Black (I) for the office.

Also seeking office in the August 4 election are alderman at-large candidates running to complete the unexpired term of the late Alderman Danny Browning on the Gleason City Board. They are: Independent candidates Mike Bennett (I) and James Thurman Hines (I). These candidates have until noon on April 7, 2022, to submit their qualifying petitions for the August 4, 2022, election.

The deadline to file a petition for candidacy in the August 4, 2022, State & Federal Primary/State & County General Election was April 7, 2022, and the withdrawal deadline was April 14, 2022. These deadlines also apply to independent candidates for these offices.

The voter registration deadline for the August election is Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Absentee voters must request a ballot by Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Early voting for the August election is Saturday, July 15, 2022 – Saturday, July 30, 2022.

State and Federal General Election

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Voters will have an opportunity to cast ballots in the State and Federal General/Municipal Election Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Tennesseans will elect a Governor, U.S House of Representatives, State Senators in odd-numbered districts and State Representatives.

All candidates (including independents) for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives must follow the qualifying dates for the August election. The deadlines also apply to independent candidates for these offices.

For municipal elections held with the November election, the qualifying dates below apply.

First Day to Pick Up Petitions Monday, June 20, 2022

Qualifying Deadline Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:00 Noon

Withdrawal Deadline Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:00 Noon

Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Early Voting Wednesday, October 19 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Election Cycle Calendar

For an election cycle calendar and additional information, visit https://sos.tn.gov/elections/calendar.

Local information regarding registering to vote or candidacy interests, contact the Weakley County Election Commission office at 731-364-5564.

For more information, contact:

Weakley County Election Commission

135 South Poplar Street

Suite A

Dresden 38225-1479

Phone: 731.364.5564

Fax: 731.364.3229

Email: elections@weakleycountytn.gov

Absentee Info and By-Mail Requests:

elections@weakleycountytn.gov

Web Site: www.govoteweakley.com

Hours: 8:30 – 4:00 M – F