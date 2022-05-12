Flower Show Celebrated the Iris and More

The Tennessee Iris Festival Flower Show had many entries for the top prizes this year.

Grand Prize winner of the Designer’s Choice Iris Award with prizes donated by Dede Meeks, owner of Southern Grace and Gifts, was Beverly Oliver with her arrangement. Oliver also won the Designer’s Choice Award with her flower arrangement of any choice flowers donated by Dresden Floral Garden. The Chairman’s Award in Memory of Robert and Lynda Shannon, donated by Libi Brice Riggs, went to Melinda Goode for her flower arrangement that could include some artificial flowers. The Petite Award/Adult in Memory of Robert and Lynda Shannon, donated by Libi Bruce Riggs, was awarded to Joy Adams for her small flower arrangement. The youth small flower arrangement in memory of Robert and Lynda Shannon and Libi Bruce Riggs was awarded to Drew Harper Oliver.

In the Tall Bearded Iris of only one color, Nancy Thompson won the grand prize of the Dresden Iris Festival Award donated by the Weakley County Farm Bureau/Bryant Rhodes. In this division there were ribbons awarded to the top three iris of any one color. The light blue/violet had Emma Rhodes, Connie Cheatham, and Kelly Rea as the top three respectively. Medium blue was Mark Molton in first and orange was Nancy Thompson also in first. Pink was Nancy Thompson, Patti Nutting, and Paislee Scott. Purple was Nancy Thompson, Bobby Goode, and David Rose. White was Nancy Thompson, Patti Nutting, and Megan Bethel. Light Yellow was Marie Bachelor, Nancy Thompson, and Kelly Rea. Yellow was Nancy Thompson, Lile Mae Lamb and Kelly Rae. Any Color that was not listed was Terri Pash and Connie Cheatham.

Tall Bearded Iris of mixed color had the grand prize winner of Nancy Thompson, winning the Iris Award of Merit, donated by Tucked Away Treasures, David and Lisha Tuck. Ribbons were awarded to the top three iris’ growers. Jenifer Moore, Nancy Thompson, and Patti Nutting all placed for the Biton, Iris with Standards and falls in different shades of one color category. Blend, Iris having two or more mixed colors were awarded to Jennifer Moore, Nancy Thompson and Kelly Rae. The Simply Plicata, Iris having patterns of stitched, stippled, or banded colors contrasting with standard colors were awarded to Nancy Thompson and Paislee Scott. Other iris’ not listed were awarded to Iris Thompson and Jennifer Moore.

Winning “Best of Show” with a cash reward donated by Donald Doster went to Nancy Thompson.

In the category of Bulbs, Tubers, and Rhizomes; Connie Cheatham won the Award of Merit donated by Sugar and Spice. The winners who received ribbons in this class were Joy Adams with a green hosta, three stems, and Connie Cheatham with her variegated hosta, three stems.

In the cut specimens of perennials, the grand prize winner was Lana Ferrell who was awarded the Award of Merit given in memory of Garnette Griffin by Christi Oliver. The ribbon winners in this category were Lane Gerrell for his Double Peony. The sedum foliage, three stems had Joy Adams, Melinda Goode, and Bobby Goode winning. Others not listed were awarded to Connie Cheatham and Melinda Goode.

The cut specimens of annuals and biennials award was given to Joy Adams, who won the Award of Merit donated by Biggs Nursery, she also won a ribbon in the category.

In shrubs and trees, the grand prize of Arboreal Award given by Jake Bynum was awarded to Kelly Rea. The following were ribbon winners in this category: Connie Cheatham for her Pink azalea. Floribunda to Kelly Rea. Knockout rose to Kelly Rea. Joy Adams won for her miniature rose. Rhododendron’s winner was Connie Cheatham. Nancy Thompson won in the weigela category.

In the category for Container Grown Plants, April Dillard won first place with her cacti and other succulents and was awarded the Award of Merit given in memory of Robert and Lynda Shannon by Libi Riggs.

Miniature gardens for youth 18 and under had three categories of natural beauty, enchanted garden, and themed garden. Maddie Parham won the grand prize of “The Carl McDaniel Award” for natural beauty given in memory by Shirley Smethwick. Haley McDaniel won second place with Lily Pesh in third.

Patron Oliver won “The Carl McDaniel Award” for best enchanted garden given in memory by Shirley Smethwick with Lila Killebrew in second place and Payton Barham in third.

Grand prize winner of “The Carl McDaniel Award” for best themed garden went to Hutson McDaniel with Nella Withiz in second and Addie Rook in third.