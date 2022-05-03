Sammy Clois Hutcherson 1948 – 2021

Sammy “Sam” Clois Hutcherson, 72, of Woodstock, GA passed away April 21, 2021. Sam was born on July 20, 1948, to the late Mabel and Wade Hutcherson of Dresden.

He earned his degree in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. As a pharmacist, he built a legacy of service to others and also as a mentor to other pharmacists in the various positions he had during his pharmacy career.

He was a caring, kind and devoted husband and father and a fun loving and proud Pops to his three grandsons. He was a talented photographer and enjoyed traveling, fishing and tracing his and his wife’s ancestry. He will be deeply and forever missed.

Sam leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Perrilyn “Perrie” Hutcherson; daughters Lindsey Neal (Justin) and Kyle Cost (Micah); grandsons, Alexander, Asher and Augustine Neal. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jacque Sharp.

Visitation will be held on May 14, 2022, at Bowlin Funeral Home, Dresden, TN from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Dresden, TN.