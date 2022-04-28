Weakley County 4H Summer Camp Planned

It is time to start thinking about Summer Camp. This year, 4-H will be starting back up with the traditional summer camp at the Ridley Center in Columbia, Tennessee. While at camp, 4-H youth will have the opportunity to participate in myriads of different activities and projects. They can learn to shoot at the rifle or archery range or get to go swimming at the pool. Youth can work on a craft or enjoy group games in the rec hall. The participants will also get the opportunity to present their talent at the talent show. There is so much more to do at 4-H Camp this summer.

Camp takes place June 27 through July 1. The registration cost is $330. This cost covers all of the meals during camp, a camp T-shirt, transportation to and from camp, the activities students participate in during camp, and the lodging costs for the week. Camp is open to all 4th through 6th grade 4-Hers and registration forms have been dropped off at each school. The registration forms have also been posted on the Weakley County Extension Facebook page and may also be picked up at the Extension office, located in Dresden.