WC 4-H Project Showcase Contest Held

DRESDEN (April 5) – The Weakley County Project Showcase Contest was held on April 5 at the Weakley County Farm Bureau in Dresden. Project Showcase competition is just that, a chance for students to demonstrate how to do something related to their project. There were 20 competitors in attendance, with demonstrations ranging from blacksmithing to balloon animals. “Weakley County 4-H is proud to have such a great group of youth representing their schools,” representatives noted.

The top-placing students received an invitation to the Regional contest held later in April.

Top five fourth graders were Ivy Snyder, Wyatt Jones, Maddie Parham, Cadie Barner, and Sophie Meek.

The top placing fifth graders were Pierson Virgin, Anabelle Brundige, and Ethan Carolen.

Top placers in the sixth grade were Parker Julian, Ainsley Chandler, and Caleb Pickering.

In the eighth-grade category, there was one competitor, Paul Mendenhall.

And last but not least, there was a very special competitor in the Clover Bud division, Kimberly Mendenhall. Clover Buds are students who are too young to join 4-H.

This County event was organized and led by the Weakley County 4-H Honor Club. Honor Club is a county level youth leadership group within 4-H.

“A special thanks to judges Brandy Chandler, Jennifer Julian, and Anna Clark who volunteered their time to come and evaluate these young 4-Hers,” local representatives noted.