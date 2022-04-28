TCAT Signee By Editor | April 28, 2022 | 0 Westview Senior Jacob Robbins, accompanied by teacher Matt Castleman, recently signed with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to begin work toward his welding certification in Dresden in May. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Local FHU Students Take Makin’ Music Sweepstakes Trophy April 28, 2022 | No Comments » Weakley County 4H Summer Camp Planned April 28, 2022 | No Comments » 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors Offering Free Activities April 28, 2022 | No Comments » Dear Editor April 28, 2022 | No Comments » Letter to the Editor April 28, 2022 | No Comments »