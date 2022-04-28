Letter to the Editor

Thank you to the 2022 Weakley County Chamber Board of Director’s President Amy Lewellen for her loyal leadership, dedication and service. A special thanks to Chancellor Keith Carver for his valuable time serving as 2022 Chamber Awards Banquet Master of Ceremonies. Our sincere appreciation to all sponsors, educators, community leaders, Chamber Board of Directors, members, and the 2022 graduates of Leadership Weakley County and First Community Bank Youth Leadership programs. The Chamber would not be successful and progressive without the community’s generous support. Congratulations to the 2022-23 President elect Maria Lackey and the 2022 prestigious award winners. The Chamber continues to move forward in 2022-2023 toward another progressive year.

Sincerely,

Barbara Virgin

W.C. Chamber Executive Director