Dresden Runner Earns Full Ride to Bethel

Dresden High School senior Nick Skarsten (Seated, Center) has earned a full athletic scholarship to Bethel University, where he plans to attend in the fall and double major in business and music. Skarsten will trade his Lion for a Wildcat uniform as a cross-country runner for the university. He was joined by his current coaches (Back, L to R) Wendi Matthews and Todd Maxey and his new coach Joe Stephens. Skarsten went from a 24-minute 5K to an astounding 16.04 under the Maxey’s guidance. Todd held back emotions as he talked about their willingness to give their time and training to local children. Skarsten was joined by his mother, Lisa and father, Larry Skarksten, Tuesday, April 19, in the Dresden High School library as he signed his commitment to Bethel University. Nick joined the Dresden Lions XC/Track team in 9th grade and ran his first 5k in 24 minutes or so. Over four years he listened to his coaches, pushed his body to the limits, and trained hard to become the fastest male runner in Dresden High School history with an impressive 16:20 – 5K, 2:07 – 800 (half-mile), and 4:44 – 1600 (mile) time. Every year he has made it to state and medaled on the podium. The past three years qualifying as an individual. One year he was the only male representing Dresden at State and still medaled.