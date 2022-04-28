Dear Editor

Unfortunately, the leadership at this time in Dresden, does not appear to be proactive in its recovery. For instance, there is potentially toxic debris that has been dumped at the Dresden water tower. There are guidelines set by FEMA on how to properly dispose of debris after a tornado, they do not include dumping at a city’s water source or any other public area that would impact the health and safety of citizens.

The mayor of Dresden, Jeff Washburn, has spent more time fighting with people on the city’s government Facebook page than he has on the recovery of Dresden. Instead of trying to build a tornado shelter for the city, he’s more concerned about building a municipal complex that is not an immediate need.

My question is, “Where is the leadership in Dresden and who benefits from Jeff Washburn’s incompetence.”

Dresden deserves better.

Sincerely,

Jeniffer Green

Dresden Born and Raised

“There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” ~ Amanda Gorman