Sharon Board Discusses Non-Resident Voting, Street Repairs

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

SHARON (April 20) — The Sharon City Board dealt with a relatively light agenda, during their April 11 meeting. Issues included non-resident voting, street paving, properties in danger of being condemned, a culvert washout and announcements.

Non-Resident Voting

A non-resident business owner stated he wants to vote in person, not by mail-in ballot.

However, it was pointed out during board discussion that, in 2020, Weakley County voters passed a resolution requiring non-resident business owners to cast their ballots by mail-in voting, instead of coming to a voting location.

After consulting with Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt, the city learned, if the resolution is changed to allow for in-person voting anywhere in the county, an extra person would have to be hired for each poll on election day, plus, an extra person would be needed every day at the election office during early voting. Additionally, the ballot would cost between $3,500 and $4,000.

After hearing the complaint, the board took no action on the request.

Street Paving

Street paving was one of the capital improvements discussed.

According to Alderman James Gary Roberts, the city could pave an 1,800 ft. long section of North Martin Street that is 18 ft. wide and 2 in. thick. It would go from Nowlin Street to the downtown area.

Roberts stated Martin Paving has agreed to do the work for $59,400.

The board agreed to look into paving the street, during upcoming meeting involving the FY 2022-2023 budget.

Condemnation Board

It was mentioned that Sharon’s building inspector has inspected three properties that need improvements. The board is giving the property owners time to clean up their properties. But if the problems are not addressed, the property owners will be cited into court and the city judge will decide their fine.

Culvert Washout

A problem involving a culvert washing out at a property across from city hall was also discussed by the board. It is in the process of being repaired, but because it has a drain in it that is on a private lot, a question of whose responsibility it is to pay for the repairs was raised.

Announcements

Sharon will have a citywide yard sale April 30, and a bulk pickup event May 9.

A meeting to discuss the FY 2022-2023 budget is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, beginning at 6 p.m.

Because of a conflict, the board’s next regular monthly meeting was moved to Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.