Early Voting Has Begun

WEAKLEY COUNTY (April 13) – Weakley County voters can take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of early voting by voting at the Election Commission Office or Martin City Masonic Lodge for the May 3 State and County Primary Election. In-person early voting begins (today) Wednesday, April 13 and ends April 28.

Starting Wednesday, April 13, early voting runs each weekday (except Good Friday April 15), including Saturdays, until Thursday, April 28. Weakley County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations, view sample ballots and much more on GoVoteWeakley.com, GoVoteTn.gov, or the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is available in the App Store or Google Play.

“Tennessee is stronger when everyone participates in the electoral process. I encourage Weakley County voters to make their voice heard by taking advantage of our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

To vote early or on Election Day, Weakley County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are acceptable and other election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

For More information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Weakley County Election Commission at 731-364-5564, elections@weakleycountytn.gov, or Visit GoVoteWeakley.com.