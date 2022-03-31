Miss Dresden Crowned

Lakin Overton, the former reigning Miss Dresden and daughter of Melissa Oliver Overton, passed the crown to the Miss Dresden for 2022, Emma Waycaster, on Saturday, March 19, during the Dresden Rotary Club’s annual Miss Dresden pageant event. Waycaster is the daughter of Heather and Danny Waycaster of Dresden. For more photos from the events that day and to see Waycaster’s court, along with the Junior Miss and Little Miss Dresden pageant winners, see Page 10 of today’s edition. Photo by Jeff Washburn