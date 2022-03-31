Fifth-Annual Cups for the Cure Event Set

MARTIN (March 25) – The fifth-annual Cups for the Cure event, co-hosted by the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts and The Wesley Foundation, will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the UT Martin Wesley Foundation building on Lovelace Avenue.

David McBeth, UT Martin professor of art, and his students will be selling handmade ceramic cups and mugs for a $15 donation. One hundred percent of funds raised will be donated to cancer research foundations in the region.

McBeth created Cups for the Cure in 2017 to support cancer patients and their families. McBeth’s mother was diagnosed with cancer on Feb. 4, 2014, and passed away 21 days later. She received financial assistance from Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates, a foundation at the Illinois cancer center where she was receiving treatment.

This event is open to the public, and beverages and desserts will be available.

For more information, contact the UT Martin Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.