The state of Tennessee showcased another great year of girl’s basketball all across the state and country.

The following list is the TN Report All-State teams for the 2021-2022 season in girls’ basketball in the region:

Class A

Alayna Anderson – Gleason

Carrington Lifsey – Gleason

Edie Darby – Greenfield

Lucy Curry – Dresden

Savannah Davis – McKenzie

Class AA

Jada Harrison – Martin Westview

McCall Sims – Martin Westview