Greenfield School’s Art Entries Paint Picture of What’s to Come

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

GREENFIELD (March 7) – In her first year as Greenfield School’s first full-time art teacher, Jaquelynn Dortch could not help but beam as she pointed out the works of her Visual Art 1 students hanging in the University of Tennessee at Martin Fine Arts Building Gallery. Her excitement was even more evident when two of her art students received recognition as part of the High School Juried Exhibit.

Two works from Greenfield students placed among the 150 art pieces submitted from across West Tennessee. Ninth-grader Brandon Bonilla won 3rd place in printmaking and tenth-grader Lexia Sawyers won Honorable Mention in 3D sculpture. Bonilla called his printmaking illustration “Salty.” Sawyers’ plaster piece was titled, “You butter back off, pal!”

Ten additional pieces by Greenfield artists were included in the more than 100 selections displayed in the gallery February 28-March 4: Adriana Zarate, plaster; Chelsea Pence, colored pencil and charcoal; Jaylynn Hundley, relief print; Garrett Garner, marker and mixed media; Samuel Thum, oil pastel; and Hayden Smith, plaster.

Prior to the announcement of winners on the final day of the show, Greenfield students took a tour of the Fine Arts building and learned about the program’s options.

“It made my year seeing the students experience the Fine Arts Building and what could be the next chapter of their lives!” said Dortch, a graduate of the UTM arts program who taught four years in Humboldt before arriving in Greenfield for the 2021-22 school year.

Amanda Cochran accompanied Dortch and the class on the field trip to Martin.