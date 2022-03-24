Greenfield Home Destroyed in Late Night Fire

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

GREENFIELD (March 16) — A Greenfield family was awakened after a fire broke out inside their home late Wednesday night, but fortunately everyone managed to escape the flames unharmed.

According to Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley, at approximately 11:16 p.m., March 16, the Greenfield Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire reported at 605 Jefferson St.

Chief Dudley stated Greenfield Fire Department responded with two pumpers and 16 personnel, and Sharon Fire Department provided mutual aid with eight personnel. He noted the Weakley County Ambulance Service, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Greenfield Police Department and Weakley County Municipal Electric Service also responded to the scene.

The 1 ½ story, vinyl clad, wood-frame home is owned by Larry Pentecost and was being rented by Tamara Sanders, Chief Dudley stated.

The chief noted the family was asleep at the time the fire ignited, but everyone exited the residence unscathed.

“The house was 75 percent destroyed,” Chief Dudley said.

Greenfield firefighters returned to the fire station at 2 a.m.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.