Elks Lodge Donated to Backpack Program

Representatives of the Weakley County Backpack Program said they are very grateful to the Dresden Elks Lodge for their generous donation to help feed the children of Weakley County. Colin Johnson, President of the Weakley County Backpack Program, said, “The Dresden Elks Lodge has been a faithful supporter of the Backpack Program through their donations and labor, and we are so thankful. The program would not be possible without great community support.” On hand for the $5,500 check presentation were (L to R) Judge Tommy Moore, Colin Johnson, Richard Trevathan, Dr. Bob Page and Gary Eddings.