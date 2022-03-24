Coach Luthi Includes Kiwanis on His Farewell Tour

Rodeo Coach John Luthi discussed coaching, community, family, faith, and his years at UT Martin when he spoke at the March 16 meeting of Kiwanis. He was introduced by his friend and co-worker Danielle Fabianich, senior associate athletic director for administration, who said that Coach Luthi is one of the hardest working coaches she’s ever worked with and is a man who has put his heart and soul into his 41 years of coaching. oach Luthi, who will retire soon, has spent the last 25 years coaching at UT Martin. Ever thankful for all the opportunities and experiences he has had to help others, Coach Luthi invited all to attend UT Martin’s 54th Annual Spring College Rodeo that will be held April 7-9 at the Ned Ray McWherter Agricultural Complex and N. W. (Doc) Robinson Arena. Friends have called this final year before retirement his “farewell tour.”