Chargers Explode Early to Top McKenzie 

BY JIM STEELE

Pressbox1@gmail.com

MARTIN (March 14) – Westview captured a 7-4 victory over McKenzie last Monday as baseball season gets under way for the local high schools.

The host Chargers bolted to a 6-0 lead, but McKenzie scored two in the fourth and two in the fifth to make it close.

Garner Anderson had three hits, including a double and drove in a pair of runs. Luke Beam drove in a run as well. Brady Gardner, Cade Spaulding and Cooper Spaulding each had base hits for the Chargers.

Rebel junior Jackson Cassidy cracked two doubles to pace the offense. Hayden Hixon, Nolan Renfro and Braden Birmingham singled for the Rebs.

The Rebels were limited to five hits and three walks. Westview pitching fanned six McKenzie batters.