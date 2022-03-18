Playground of Power is Back

As the temperatures start to heat, so does the rubber at the Gleason Raceway Park as team members get ready to kick off the racing season. On March 5, Gleason Raceway hosted a Test N Tune event, that allowed racers to get their vehicles out and iron out the kinks on the racetrack. The Raceway will start opening up on Friday and Saturday nights (weather permitting) for points racing, Big Tire/Small Tire events, Bracket Racing and plans are even under way for Junior Dragsters to compete this summer. Follow Gleason Raceway Park on Facebook for bracket information, updated schedules and a list of events. Photos by Jennifer Cross