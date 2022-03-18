DHS Senior Earns Full Tuition to Bethel

MCKENZIE (March 10) – Bethel University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced Thursday the winners of the 2022 Hendrix Scholarship Competition.

The Hendrix Scholarship competition is held each year for new incoming freshmen. The first-place winner receives full tuition, fees, double room, and meal scholarship. The second-place winner receives a tuition and fees scholarship. Renewal requires a 3.6 cumulative GPA.

For earning runner-up honors, Dresden High School (DHS) senior Jacey McClure will receive a full tuition reward valued at more than $70,000. She is part of the Dresden High School Class of 2022.

Her parents are DeDe and Johnny Morris and Mark and Beth McClure. She plans to study to become a mathematics teacher at Bethel.

“I cannot say thank you enough for letting me participate in the Hendrix Competition. I’m incredibly grateful to Bethel, who has given me the opportunity to pursue higher education for free,” McClure said.

Collierville High School (CHS) senior Grace Brown was the overall winner and will receive full tuition, room and board to Bethel. The package is valued at more than $100,000.

The cohort of Hendrix Scholars totals 55 with addition of Brown and McClure.

“We are thrilled with the group of competitors this year and are happy to welcome Grace Brown and Jacey McClure to the Bethel family,” said College of Arts and Science Director of Admissions Tina Hodges.

Established in 1988, the Hendrix Scholarship Competition is named in honor of Nashville businessman Willard R. Hendrix, who dreamed of connecting qualified and dedicated faculty with outstanding and deserving students. As the grandson of former Bethel University President W.W. Hendrix, the younger Hendrix also wanted to pay tribute to his grandfather, an outstanding educator who reopened the school on a new McKenzie campus after the Civil War. Willard Hendrix established the trust just two months before his death in August 1988. Worthy students have competed for — and benefitted from — the prestigious award since.