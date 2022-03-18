Congress Urges Biden to Approve Major Disaster Declaration for West Tennessee Counties

WASHINGTON, DC (March 10) — Last week, Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) joined the entire Tennessee delegation in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to quickly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee in the wake of the severe winter storms that occurred in West Tennessee from February 3-4, 2022. Governor Lee is specifically requesting Public Assistance for seven counties: Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led the Tennessee delegation in urging President Joe Biden to swiftly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the severe winter storms that occurred in early February in West Tennessee.

Senator Blackburn was joined by Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), John Rose (R-Tenn.), Mark Green (R-Tenn.), David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), and Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

Read the full letter below.

Dear Mr. President:

We write to urge expedient approval of Governor Bill Lee’s request to declare a major disaster pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act as a result of the severe winter weather, frigid temperatures, freezing rain, sleet, ice, and high winds that occurred from February 3-4, 2022.

The storm created hazardous travel conditions, blocked roads, and claimed the life of one Tennessean. Damage to utility infrastructure caused widespread power outages for thousands of residents across several counties. Some residents were without power for more than a week amid freezing temperatures. Governor Lee is specifically requesting Public Assistance for seven counties: Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley. Governor Lee also requests the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

Governor Lee’s request is attached, and on behalf of the State of Tennessee, we urge you to approve it as soon as possible.

Our offices can provide you with any additional information you need.

“The winter storms that swept across West Tennessee brought freezing rain, high winds, and ice that impacted the lives of thousands of Tennesseans and claimed the life of one Tennessean. Many throughout the district were out of power for more than a week as temperatures continued to drop. I urge President Biden to approve Governor Lee’s declaration to ensure that all victims receive the assistance they desperately need. Thank you to Senators Blackburn and Hagerty and the entire Tennessee Congressional delegation for joining me in sending this letter,” said Rep. Kustoff.