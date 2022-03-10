UTM Students Present Posters at the Capitol

Three students from the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences represented the University of Tennessee at Martin February 16, in the 2022 Posters at the Capitol event in Nashville. The event highlighted research performed by undergraduate students across the state with presentations to legislators and government leaders. This year’s PAC event was focused on STEM disciplines. The trip was sponsored by College of Engineering and Natural Sciences. Pictured are (L to R) Dr. Seyedali Seyedkavoosi, assistant professor of engineering; Patrick Park of Rockwood; Catey Hunt of McDonough, Georgia; Erin Evans of Dresden; and Dr. Saman Sargolzaei, assistant professor of engineering. For more information, contact the Department of Engineering at 731-881-7571.