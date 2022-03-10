Soybean Pageant Winners

JUNIOR MISS TENNESSEE SOYBEAN FESTIVAL PAGEANT WINNERS – The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Winners crowned in the Junior Miss category (ages 13-16 years) were (L to R) Third Alternate: Abby Walton, daughter of Chris and Teresa Walton; First Alternate, Prettiest Hair and Prettiest Dress: Anniston Perry, daughter of Derrick and Vetra Perry; Queen: Becca Butler, daughter of Joe and Laura Butler; Second Alternate: Hayden Swaim, daughter of Lisa and Mark Swaim; Fourth Alternate: Madison Vermillion, daughter of Mike and Misty Vermillion. Prettiest Smile and Prettiest Eyes: Rebecca Frazier, daughter of Chris and Vanessa Fraizer.
PRE-TEEN MISS TENNESSEE SOYBEAN FESTIVAL PAGEANT WINNERS – The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Winners crowned in the Pre-Teen Miss category (ages 10-12 years) were (L to R) Third Alternate and Prettiest Eyes: Tess Ogg, daughter of Scotty and Candy Ogg; First Alternate and Prettiest Dress: Ava Swayne, daughter of Bobby and Amanda Swayne; Queen and Prettiest Hair: Emilee Henderson, daughter of Eddie and Julie Henderson; Second Alternate and Prettiest Smile: Avery McMinn, daughter of Brandon and Courtney McMinn; Fourth Alternate: Addi Rook, daughter of Doug and Marla Rook.
LITTLE MISS TENNESSEE SOYBEAN FESTIVAL PAGEANT WINNERS – The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Winners crowned in the Little Miss category (ages 6-9 years) were (L to R) Third Alternate: Harper Akin, daughter of Chris and Candace Akin; First Alternate, Prettiest Smile and Prettiest Dress: Brie Barker, daughter of Tyler and Selena Barker; Queen: Kaylee Roney, daughter of Nicole and Charlie Walker and Josh Roney;; Second Alternate: Carley Kate Harrison, daughter of Adam and Tamara Harrison; Fourth Alternate: Mia Kate Scott, daughter of Haleigh and Eric Jackson. Prettiest Hair: Audrey Elizabeth Rea, daughter of Courtney and Kim Rea. Prettiest Eyes: Anderson Elizabeth Bloodworth, daughter of Trisha and Robert Bloodworth.
PETITE MISS TENNESSEE SOYBEAN FESTIVAL PAGEANT WINNERS – The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Winners crowned in the Petite Miss category (ages 4-5 years) were (L to R) Third Alternate and Prettiest Dress: Audrey Carmical, daughter of Justin and Kaylah Carmical; First Alternate: Landry Stockton, daughter of Jeff and Allison Stockton; Queen, Prettiest Hair and Prettiest Smile: Tinley Laster, daughter of Lynzie and Kayla Laster; Second Alternate and Prettiest Eyes: Hazelyn Jewel Wright, daughter of Justin and Kayla Wright; Fourth Alternate: Celia Faith Pate, daughter of Rebecca Pate.
TINY MISS TENNESSEE SOYBEAN FESTIVAL PAGEANT WINNERS – The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Winners crowned in the Tiny Miss category (ages 19 months to 3 years) were (L to R) Second Alternate: Jaz’Lynn Monroe, daughter of Charelle Farris; First Alternate, Prettiest Hair and Prettiest Eyes: Amelia Grace Rea, daughter of Courtney and Kim Rea; Queen, Prettiest Smile and Prettiest Dress: Maggie Clark, daughter of Ross and Kathy Clark; Third Alternate: Everly Rose Nale, daughter of Tim and Niki Nale.
BABY MISS TENNESSEE SOYBEAN FESTIVAL PAGEANT WINNERS – The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Winners crowned in the Baby Miss category (ages 0-18 months) were (L to R) First Alternate and Prettiest Dress Award: Lainee Brown, daughter of Matt and Leslie Brown; Queen, Prettiest Hair and Prettiest Smile: Alexis Jade Kiestler, daughter of Shaun and Heather Kiestler; Second Alternate and Prettiest Eyes: Chloe Powers, daughter of Shawna Sampson and Colton Powers.