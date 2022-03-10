LIFELINE Bloodmobile March Calendar

LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be stopping at the following locations through this month for blood donations. Blood supplies remain critically low throughout the nation.

Thursday, March 10: 1-5 p.m. Huntingdon, Baptist Memorial Hospital of Carroll County

Friday, March 11: 1-6 p.m. Milan, Lowe’s

Monday, March 14: 12-6 p.m. Martin, EW James & Sons

Wednesday, March 16: 1-6 p.m. Union City, Ridgemont Elementary

Friday, March 18: 1-6 p.m. Paris, Paris Elementary School and W.G. Rhea Elementary School

Monday, March 21: 1-6 p.m. Dresden, Southside Church of Christ

Monday, March 21: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Humboldt, Wal-Mart

Monday, March 28: 1-7 p.m. Union City, EW James & Sons