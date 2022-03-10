| logout
LIFELINE Bloodmobile March Calendar
LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be stopping at the following locations through this month for blood donations. Blood supplies remain critically low throughout the nation.
Thursday, March 10: 1-5 p.m. Huntingdon, Baptist Memorial Hospital of Carroll County
Friday, March 11: 1-6 p.m. Milan, Lowe’s
Monday, March 14: 12-6 p.m. Martin, EW James & Sons
Wednesday, March 16: 1-6 p.m. Union City, Ridgemont Elementary
Friday, March 18: 1-6 p.m. Paris, Paris Elementary School and W.G. Rhea Elementary School
Monday, March 21: 1-6 p.m. Dresden, Southside Church of Christ
Monday, March 21: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Humboldt, Wal-Mart
Monday, March 28: 1-7 p.m. Union City, EW James & Sons