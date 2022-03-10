Dr. Tewari Named Featured Faculty Scholar

MARTIN (March 3) – Dr. Rachna Tewari, associate professor of agricultural economics, has been named the University of Tennessee at Martin Featured Faculty Scholar for the spring 2022 semester. Tewari will be honored with a reception at 3 p.m. March 14 in the Paul Meek Library, and examples of her research will be displayed in a case near the library’s main entrance. Her name will also be added to a plaque permanently displayed in the library.

The Featured Faculty Scholar award, instituted during the 1996-97 academic year, recognizes faculty members whose research and creative works are judged to be among the most prestigious of those produced by individuals in the UT Martin academic community.

Tewari began her career at UT Martin in 2013 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 2017. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University in Hyderabad, India, master’s degrees from Symbiosis International University in Pune, India, and West Texas A&M University and a doctoral degree from Texas Technical University.

Tewari was a recipient of the Cunningham Outstanding Teacher/Scholar Award. The award was established in 1993 by James R. Cunningham, an attendee of the UT Junior College in the 1930s.

For more information, contact the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.