Enterprise Office Temporarily Relocated

WEAKLEY COUNTY (February 28) – After a lengthy amount of time searching, making phone calls and scouring the county for a suitable office space to relocate the team members of The Enterprise newspaper office, the wait is finally over. Winstead Property Rentals would like to welcome the Dresden Enterprise to its office location at 501 Main St., in Martin. Many will remember the former location of Tom’s Peanuts, at the intersection of Main and College streets in Martin. Newspaper staff members have worked remotely since the December 2021 tornado and have a place to conduct business and meet with customers.

“We are so very grateful for the community’s patience with us as we searched for a place where we could all come together and help meet the needs of our customers. While our heart is in still in Dresden, we needed a landing spot to be able to offer the same quality of service before the tornado. We appreciate Mark and Koltin Winstead for allowing us to utilize some of their office spaces while we move forward with rebuilding our office on South Wilson Street in downtown Dresden,” Enterprise Managing Editor Sabrina Bates said.

Enterprise staff members are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those wanting to place ads, cards of thanks, purchase subscriptions, drop off letters to the editor, submit news content or just say “hello” are welcome to stop by the temporary office location.

Plans are being drafted for the newspaper office construction at its home location in downtown Dresden. In the meantime, newspapers will still distribute in newsstands across the county, as well as the new office location and are printed every Wednesday. Fax services are not available at this time.

Staff members may be reached by email as well. For general inquiries, email enterprise@dresdenenterprise.com. For sales, email Laura Bates at laura@magicvalleypublishing.com or call 731-332-0819. For story ideas, contact long-time Staff Writer David Fisher at david@magicvalleypublishing.com. For graphic design requests, contact Jasmine Williams at jasmine@magicvalleypublishing.com. Contact Editor Sabrina Bates at sabrina@magicvalleypublishing.com or by cell phone at 731-332-0710. To contact the office of The Enterprise, call 731-364-2234.

The Enterprise continues to maintain a post office box in Dresden for payments, subscriptions, letters, etc. Mail to Dresden Enterprise, P.O. Box 139, Dresden, TN 38225. For those with access to a computer, the Dresden Enterprise updates its website, www.dresdenenterprise.com, with news content from each edition. Those with social media are invited to go into Facebook and “like” or “follow” Dresden Enterprise.

The Dresden Enterprise is a division of Magic Valley Publishing, a company with 16 newspaper offices across West and Middle Tennessee, along with a radio station and magazine, Discover Tennessee. Magic Valley Publishing is owned by the Richardson family.