Greenfield Board Discusses Fiddlestick Festival Location

Clarification

It should be noted that in a February 16 article on the front page of The Enterprise, “Greenfield Board Considers Moving Fiddlesticks Festival,” none of the business owners along South Front Street complained about having the Fiddlestick Festival. It was only suggested that some kind of compromise be reached to prevent blocking access to certain stores along Front Street. This would involve moving the festival to another location.

During the February 8, 2022, meeting of the Greenfield City Board, discussion centered on the location of this year’s Fiddlestick Festival, scheduled for April 13-16. The area in question is from the intersection of Highway 124 to the Mexican restaurant on South Front Street, which is the same spot the event was held last year.

When local citizens were given the opportunity to voice any concerns they might have regarding the festival’s location, K.K. Robinson, owner of the Violet Rhea & Co. gift shop, stated the festival falls on the week before Easter this year, which is a busy time for her shop. Therefore, Robinson suggested moving the festival to an alternate location, to prevent it from blocking her store or other businesses along South Front Street. However, she did not propose doing away with the festival, only relocating it.

Robinson’s remarks may be heard on a video of the February 8, 2022, meeting on the City of Greenfield’s Facebook page, beginning at approximately the six-minute marker. A summary of those comments are quoted below:

“I’m here, I guess, for the businesses on the south end of town,” Robinson said.

“All of the businesses on the south end of town are full now.

“I know that we have had the Fiddlestick Festival in the south end of town for several years.

“I think the Fiddlestick Festival is a wonderful thing for the kids.

“But, we would like to work out a compromise for the street to be left open, and possibly moving the festival down past Hayes Street, and leaving that open for them to get around the block.

“That is a busy time for myself, because it will be Easter weekend. It’s also a busy time for Elizabeth (Hutchens), as well. I know she has proms going on and things like that.

“So, we’re just asking that you consider compromising, by either, maybe, moving the festival to a different location, or possibly move it past Hayes Street.

“All we’re asking for is some kind of compromise to keep the street open for customers.”

Debbie Wren, proprietor of The Wren’s Nest tanning salon, and Elizabeth Hutchens, owner of Special Occasion Bridal & Formal Wear, did not speak out at the meeting.

It should be stressed that neither Robinson, nor any other business owner along South Front Street, complained about having the festival. Instead, Robinson suggested a compromise that would involve moving the festival to an alternate location.

Board members expressed their desire to keep the businesses on South Front Street open, while continuing to host the Fiddlestick Festival.

Following discussion, the board agreed to revisit the possibility of moving the festival to another location, during their March meeting. Of the various locations discussed, Veterans Park was suggested as a site to be considered by board members.

Both the January and February City of Greenfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings can be found othe City of Greenfield’s Facebook page.