Cosby Vies for Road Supervisor Seat

Jeff Cosby has announced his Republican candidacy for the position of Weakley County Road Supervisor. He is a lifelong resident of Weakley County and says he has a “great love and respect for the county and area.”

Cosby is a member of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason and a member of the Gleason Masonic Lodge. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends, hunting and fishing, and horseback riding in his spare time.

“I am currently employed at the Weakley County Highway Department as the general foreman and oversee all of the daily operations of the department. I have knowledge of all road repair, bridge repair, resurfacing roads, ditching and drainage,” Cosby noted in a press release.

“With my years of experience, I know the roads and the needs, and I travel and scout hard to keep all roads safe and repaired and stay within the road budget. I have a great love of the community and the county and all of the families that are associated with the entire department. With my knowledge and experience, I will continue to maintain all the county roads and bridges to keep them safe for all who travel these roads. I will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and my door and my phone will always be open. Open communication is very important to me,” Cosby added.

“I am asking for your vote and support in the upcoming May primary,” he said.