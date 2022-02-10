Westview Sweeps McKenzie

BY JIM STEELE

MCKENZIE (January 31) – Martin-Westview’s Lady Chargers ramped up its defense to hand McKenzie, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class A girls’ team, its second loss of the season, 48-33, Monday, January 31.

Westview entered the game as the state’s No. 2-ranked Class AA team in the most recent Associated Press poll.

In the nightcap, the host Chargers completed the sweep with a 66-56 victory over the Rebels.

The Lady Chargers and McKenzie locked into a back-and-forth game early. Westview took an early 10-9 lead in the first, despite the fact that McKenzie didn’t score its first hoop until the 4:45 mark. The Lady Rebels recovered to lead 21-20 at the break. That’s when things changed for the Lady McKenzie.

In the third period, Westview erupted to outscore McKenzie 17-3 for 37-24 advantage. The Lady Rebels didn’t score their lone hoop until the 2:33 mark of the third, a triple from Savannah Davis. Meanwhile, the Lady Chargers hit five triples in the third, led by Jada Harrison, who had three in the quarter and four for the game. Kylee Alexander and Lakyn Rogers also rang the bell from three in the third.

Davis scored six in the fourth while Mikaela Reynolds tossed in a triple for McKenzie in the third, but the damage had been done.

Davis led McKenzie with 14 points, the only Lady Rebel in double digits.

Harrison tossed in 20 for the Lady Chargers, followed by McCall Sims with 12. The Lady Rebels fall to 19-2 overall while the Westview improves to 20-2.

In the boys’ game, Westview had its six-game, post-holiday win streak ended by Milan Friday night, 50-48, but recovered to take down McKenzie 60-50 Monday night.

The Chargers trailed 21-16 at halftime, but used a 25-7, third-quarter surge to put the game out of reach. Westview hit four triples in the third, led by Cade Spaulding’s hot hand. Westview led 41-28 at that point and the Rebels never recovered.

McKenzie took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter. Garner Anderson and Spaulding each deposited threes for the Chargers. Tate Surber and Stafford Roditis supplied production for the Rebels in the second for the slim cushion going into the break.

The Rebels found another gear in the fourth and outpaced the Chargers 22-19, but the paltry third doomed McKenzie.

Tate Surber and Marquez Taylor each scored 10 to lead the Rebels, who fall to 13-8.

Anderson scored 21, Garner 20 to lead Westview, who improves to 9-9.

Westview closes the regular season when Huntingdon visits Friday, February 11.