State Rep. Darby Seeking Re-Election

GREENFIELD (January 31) – State Representative Tandy Darby (R-Greenfield) announced recently that he will seek re-election in 2022 to the Tennessee House of Representatives.

“Serving the people of the 76th District has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am excited to continue to help Tennessee thrive under conservative leadership and values. I look forward to running for re-election and meeting the new constituents of the district.” Darby said.

Darby was first elected to the General Assembly in 2020. Since then, he claims he has become a powerful advocate for his district and for the state of Tennessee.

Darby was recently selected to serve as vice-chairman of the Calendar and Rules Committee for the second half of the 112th General Assembly. The Calendar and Rules Committee is the final committee that reviews and approves all legislation before it goes to the House floor for a vote. He also serves on the Education Administration Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, as well as several subcommittees.

Strengthening economic development, improving education, and making Tennessee the friendliest state for business has been a focus for Darby. Last year, Darby co-sponsored legislation that helped West Tennessee land one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the United States on the Memphis Regional Megasite. This investment will bring $5.6 billion to the West Tennessee Region, making it the largest investment in the state’s history.

As state representative, Darby says he has been a strong advocate for education. Last year, Darby sponsored legislation to extend eligibility for tuition reimbursement to members of the Tennessee National Guard under the STRONG Act. Additionally, he passed legislation requiring the Department of Education to survey all local education agencies to determine whether there are enough speech-language pathologists in the public schools.

Darby resides in Greenfield with his wife Kasi and his three daughters, Tess, Edie, and Sloan. They are active members of Bethel Baptist Church. Darby can be found watching two of his daughters play basketball, one for the Lady Jackets and one for the Lady Volunteers. Darby is a lifelong, Greenfield resident, where he has worked at Akin and Porter Produce for more than 25 years. Darby attended the University of Tennessee at Martin on an athletic scholarship and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.

Under the recently-passed redistricting plan, the 76th District will no longer include part of Obion County, and instead will include part of Henry County. All of Weakley County and part of Carroll County remain in the 76th District.