The Titans’ Disappointing Finish

So, the Tennessee Titans turned in a disappointing performance in the playoffs. What else is new?

Full disclosure, I’m not much of an NFL fan anymore and really haven’t been for about 10 years. I may have watched five full games in that span … maybe. But I do look at the standings and check the box scores.

Saturday, the Titans suffered a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who appear to be an up-and-coming team in the AFC. The fact that the Bengals beat the Titans on their home turf is bad, sure. How it happened is what hurts for those who chose to Titan Up.

This was a game Tennessee could have, and should have, won.

The Titans were seemingly on their way to a game-winning drive when Ryan Tannehill threw his third interception of the day, which set up Bengal kicker Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal to excuse Tennessee from further play.

You knew it had the potential to be a long day when Tannehill tossed his first pick of the day on play No. 1.

Hats off to the Titan defense, who delivered nine sacks on the day. Tannehill, minus the three interceptions, also had flashes of brilliance. He was 15-24 passing for 220 yards and a 33-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Oh, but those three interceptions.

The Titans outgained the Bengals 353-345. The Titans had 143 yards on the ground to Cincy’s 65. Oh, but those three interceptions.

The sad things is that Tannehill didn’t need to be great against Cincinnati. He just needed to be serviceable. He wasn’t.

When Tannehill arrived in Nashville after a pedestrian tenure in Miami, Titans fans groaned. But the former A&M gunslinger seemingly found his niche. Since then, he’s gone 30-13 as the Titans’ triggerman. But nobody is going to confuse him for Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or even Steve McNair.

But he doesn’t have to be.

So, let’s say the Titans need to cut him loose. Fine. Tell me who Jon Robinson gets to replace him? The incoming quarterback pool isn’t that impressive this year and the Titans will likely be down in the draft because they were the top seed this year.

Tannehill isn’t going anywhere.

Unfortunately, neither are the Titans.

