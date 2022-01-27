Local Students Named to Bethel Honor Roll, Dean’s List
MCKENZIE (January 19) – Bethel University recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. President Dr. Walter Butler announced the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences fall semester 2021 Honor Roll and Dean’s List student achievements.
Among those students with ties to Weakley County and their designated honors were:
Dresden:
Lillian Freeman, Honor Roll
Alexis Kocsis, Dean’s List
Gleason:
Bailey Bandy, Honor Roll
Edward Castleman, Honor Roll
Gretchen Haynes, Dean’s List
Emilie Powers, Dean’s List
Greenfield:
Williams Harris, Honor Roll
Matthew Pierpoint, Honor Roll
Martin:
Johana Romero, Honor Roll
William Scarbrough, Honor Roll
Tristan Villasica, Honor Roll
Palmersville:
Rachel Childress, Honor Roll
Sharon:
Natalie Seiber, Honor Roll
Samantha Stone, Dean’s List
“Congratulations to all of you and thank you for making us proud! This year you conquered the challenges and persevered. I have no doubt that you will continue to impress us with your achievements in the years to come,” Butler said.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a “C.”
To qualify for Bethel’s Dean’s List, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.5 – 3.69 and no grade lower than a “C.”
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, offering both on-campus and online courses.