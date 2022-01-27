Demotrating 4-H Values Through Leadership and Service

UTK Extension Agent Mary Morgan (Left) and five 4-H Honor Club members presented information about area 4-H activities and opportunities at the January 19 meeting of Martin Kiwanis Club, held at the University Center on the UT Martin campus. Students (L to R) are Emily Brown, Obion; Reece Chandler, Union City; Kyeler Penick, Martin; Olivia Julian, Kenton; and Angela Moubray, Dresden. Pictured in back of the students is Kiwanis president John Mayros. The letters in the four-leaf clover symbolize Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. Members strive to follow this pledge: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” Kiwanis members present welcomed these young students who spoke so well about their service activities and leadership opportunities through involvement in 4-H.