Central Christian Students Help Those in Need

Sheena Chandler’s 2nd-grade class at Central Christian Academy in Martin collected 3,054 cans for Santa’s Village during the 2021 holiday season. WE CARE Ministries in Martin presented this trophy and plaque to the class champions at CCA. Total canned goods collected by the students and faculty of CCA was 5,294. CCA students also collected 1,402 canned goods for Feed the 5,000 in Obion County. The grand total collected by CCA students was 6,696. The members of Central Baptist Church in Martin collected another 1,241. The grand total of cans collected at Central Baptist Church was 7,337 between students, faculty and church members for the 2021 holiday season.