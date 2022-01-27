Body of Sharon Man Found in Culvert

The body of a Sharon man was found in a drainage culvert last week after he reportedly forced his way into a victim’s home.

The Sharon Police Department reports it responded to the scene of shots fired on West Main Street Tuesday, January 18. According to a press release, Thomas Koker, 51, of Martin forced his way into a home and was shot by the victim with a small-caliber weapon. The victim told the department Koker had made death threats to her and told her if she called the police, he would kill her. After the victim shot Koker, she called 911 and he reportedly fled the scene.

Sharon Police Chief John Andrews noted his department, along with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a search for Koker that day and were unable to locate him.

On Wednesday, January 19, the SPD received a 911 call from 110 North Martin Ave. for the discovery of a body in a drainage ditch, according to the press release. The body was identified as Koker. It was sent to the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy. An investigation file into the incident has been submitted to the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s office for review.