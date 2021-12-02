Local Man Killed in Bike/Semi Crash

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (November 24) — A local man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, November 24, at the intersection of Highway 89 and Pleasant Hill Road, located between Dresden and Palmersville.

According to THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks, at approximately 2:57 p.m., Trenton Ellis Dickens, 21, of Gleason was riding a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle along Highway 89, when it collided with a 1995 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by David Smith, 22, of Dresden.

Dickens was transported from the scene by Weakley County Ambulance Service personnel. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Smith, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was not injured.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Dresden Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to work the scene of the accident.

Sergeant Eubanks says the accident remains under investigation with charges pending against Smith.

Dickens worked at MTD in Martin. He is survived by his parents, Bobby Ellis Dickens and Mary Ann Carrington Dickens; his girlfriend, Destiny Hazlewood; his son, Wyatt Luke Tyler Dickens; and his sisters, Kaycie Dickens and Autumn Gunnells.

A memorial service is being held from noon until 2 p.m. on (today) Wednesday, December 1, at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Donation jars are spread throughout Dresden businesses to help with the offset of funeral expenses and for his young son.