William Mike Collier 1951 – 2021

Mr. William “Mike” Collier, 70, of Martin, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Gordon Wilbanks officiated. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery near Martin.

Pallbearers were Darryl Poiner, Michael Clark, Glenn Patrick Collier, Zack Curlin, Jackie Curlin and Anthony Allen. Honorary pallbearers were Collier Joe Curlin, Jimmy Potts, Bobby Ransom and Rodney Thomsen.

Visitation was held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday.

Mike was born April 14, 1951, in Martin, son of the late Mitchell and Audell (Grissom) Collier. He married Jeanette (Curlin) Collier on February 28, 1975. She survives. He worked for Agricultural Resources for the State of Tennessee and was a farmer. Mike was of the Church of Christ faith.

Heaven gained one of the countriest men of Weakley County, Mr. William Michael “Mike” Collier. His parents were graciously waiting on him with arms wide open. We know he was so glad to be reunited with them. He leaves behind a wife of 46 years, Jeanette Curlin Collier. For the past few years, they were hit with some struggles along the way, but that did not stop the love they had for one another. Three years ago, what little did Mike know that he was going to be a great-uncle to little Collier Joe Curlin. Mike was so tickled to hear the news that his namesake would be carried on and this earned him the title of “MikeMike,” Collier sure loved his MikeMike.

As everyone knew, Mike he was one who sure liked to aggravate and joke around. When he was around you, for sure, knew that you were gonna have a good laugh as you never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. Most of you knew he loved to wear his bib overalls everywhere he went. If he tore them, he would duct tape them and go on about his business. If a hole came in his boot, what did he do, he duct-taped it. If he had a cut, he had no time for a band-aid as duct tape was his best friend. And one this for sure about Mike is, if he liked you, he liked you and if he didn’t, you would for sure know it.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews and his great nephew, Collier Joe Curlin.

Paid Obituary: Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home