Westview vs. Ripley By Editor | November 18, 2021 | 0 BEAT THOSE TIGERS – Westview wide receiver Garner Anderson has had an impressive season for the Chargers, scoring twice in Friday's homecoming match up against the Ripley High School Tigers. Westview defeated Ripley 42-17. Photo by Christel Laney Posted in Sports