Martha Ann (Dawson) Lamb, 80, of Dresden, died Friday, October 29, at her home. Funeral services will be held (today) Wednesday, November 3, at Bowlin Funeral Home starting at 1 pm. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. (today until service time. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. She was born February 13, 1941, to the late Douglas and Jewel Adams.

Bowlin Funeral Home