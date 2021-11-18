Janelle C. Smith 1931 – 2021

Janelle C. Smith, 89, of Dresden, died on October 24, 2021, at Weakley County Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Don McCulley officiating the service. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. Visitation with the family took place on October 27, 2021, at Bowlin Funeral Home. Janelle (Cunningham) Smith was born November 29, 1931, to the late Eric Cunningham and Jessie Frields Cunningham. She was employed by Weakley County Bank for 43 years and a long-time member of Dresden First Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Smith of Dresden; her sister-in-law, Kathy Cunningham of Dresden; her niece, Beth Cunningham of Nashville, Tennessee; along with other nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Smith; her daughter, Melodye Smith and her brothers, Randall Cunningham and George Ed Cunningham.

