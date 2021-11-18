Fundraiser Golf Scrambles Helps Families in Need

JOHNSON AND SPENCE WIN TWO-MAN SCRAMBLE – It is an event held each year to raise money for children in need during the holiday season. The Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice Two-Man Golf Scramble was held at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon on Saturday, October 23. The golf tournament helps raise money specifically for Weakley County Law Enforcement officers to take less fortunate Weakley County children Christmas shopping in December. Sheriff Smith and his dog Justice are characters in the children’s book Inv. Eric Smith had published a few years ago to help raise additional money. Pictured are (L to R) Smith and tournament winners Colin Johnson and Mike Spence.