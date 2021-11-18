DMS Runners Place in State

MIDDLE SCHOOL RUNNERS PLACE HIGH IN STATE – Dresden Middle School Cross Country sent four runners to the State Championships in Knoxville Saturday and placed well out of more than 300 runners for the Girls and Boys Divisions. In the Girls Varsity rankings, out of 332 runners, Alivia Rainey placed 74th with a time of 14:37.97 and Bailey Warbington placed 86th with a time of 14:44.61. In the Boys Varsity rankings, out of 327 runners, Vaughn Bonds placed 38th with a time of 12:30.96 and Landon Floyd placed 62nd with a time of 12:48.23. The teams are coached by Kenneth Coker and Todd Maxey.