DHS vs. OCCHS

DEFENSIVE SMILES – Dresden High School Lions (L to R) Gavin Cooper, Jeremiah Beasley, Chandler Turnbow and Trey Eddings posed for the camera during the hard-fought match up Friday, October 22 against the Obion County Central High School Rebels. The team fought hard, but lost in overtime by a score of 27-20. On Friday, October 29, Crittendon County will travel to Lion Country as the Lions host Senior Night and Pink Out Night. Senior Night festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with game kickoff at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the gate for $6 (cash only) or online through Ticket Spicket. Photo courtesy of the Dresden Quarterback Club