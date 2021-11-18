DES Runners Finish at State

CROSS COUNTRY BRINGS HOME MEDALS – Members of the Dresden Elementary Girls Cross Country teams spent Saturday in Knoxville racing for the gold in the State Championships against other teams from across Tennessee. In no order, the following team members and their respective finishes are listed: out of 304 runners, Peyton Oliver, 27th, time – 6:25.41; Jillien Gallimore, 34th, time – 6:30.96; Irah Cianfarani, 36th, time – 6:31.36; Emzy Collins, 47th, time – 6:37.86; Maggie Robinson, 93rd, time – 6:54.84; Scarlett Hart, 94th, time – 6:55.27; Nella Wilhite, 107th, time – 6:59.14; Harley Taylor, 109th, time – 7:00.17; Kinsley Smith, 160th, time – 7:25.83; and Hudson McDaniel, 299th, time – 12:18.01. Top finishers for the Dresden Elementary Junior Varsity Cross Country team at State included: out of 57 runners, Sasha Rodriguez, 1st, time – 6:47.47; Ella Bynum, 4th, time – 7:32.44; Megan Walker, 5th, time – 7:35.77; Abigail Owens, 19th, time – 8:16.84; Maci Jo Buckley, 22nd, time – 8:19.59; Liv Killebrew, 28th, time – 8:27.52, and Willow Erwin, 35th, time – 8:49.34.