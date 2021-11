Janelle C. Smith, 89, of Dresden, died Sunday, October 24, at Weakley County Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held (today) Wednesday, October 27, in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Visitation will take place today at Bowlin Funeral Home from 12-1:45 p.m. She was born November 29, 1931, to the late Eric Cunningham and Jessie Frields Cunningham.

