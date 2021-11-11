Gregory Eugene Gorda 1957 – 2021

Gregory Eugene Gorda, 63, passed away Monday, October 18, at his home in Chicota, Texas. Greg, the son of Bailey Gorda and Norma Mosier, was born November 6, 1957, in Farmington, Missouri. Greg was retired Air Force as a highly awarded Military Police and Security Specialist, proudly serving in several countries, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Oman, along with the liberation of Kuwait and Desert Storm. After his retirement, he drove a semi cross country and later became a caretaker.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents and sister Debra Denise. Survivors include his loving partner Nancy Rodgers of the home; three daughters, Jamie Miles and husband Kevin of Paris, Tennessee, Kim Damron and husband TJ of Paris, Tennessee and Lisa Gallimore and husband Noah of Ventura, California; five grandchildren: Piper and Emery Miles, Ryan and Andee Damron and Elijah Gallimore; four step children; Macy, Makayla, Brooklyn, and Harley Shay-Rodgers of the home; six adopted children, along with their mother Deb Casey; Brother; Keith Gorda and wife Angela of Arnold, Missouri; and sister Terri Adams and husband Gary of Fenton, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary: Bright-Holland Funeral Home