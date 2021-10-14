Relay For Life Saturday; Bell Honorary Survivor

The annual Weakley County Relay For Life event will be held at the Martin Parks and Rec Complex Saturday, October 16. A Survivor Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at the park. Survivors will be able to eat under the picnic tables if they feel comfortable doing so or they can take the plate to go. The dinner will be donated by the Hearth. To RSVP, call 731-577-1642.

Following the Survivor dinner, at 6 p.m. the Survivor “lap” parade will begin that will go around the entire park. The community is invited to come out at 6 p.m. to cheer on local cancer survivors as they make their lap around the park. Immediately following the Survivor parade, participants will meet back in the Rotary parking lot for the opening ceremonies, survivor recognition and entertainment.

To end the night, a luminaria ceremony will be held. The honorary survivor this year is Mary Elizabeth Bell of Martin.