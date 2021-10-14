Dodgers Matt Beaty Hosting Second Scholarship Weekend

DRESDEN — Dodgers Matt Beaty and his wife, Jesica, are hosting the second Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend.

The golf tournament will take place November 13 at Persimmon Hills golf course in Sharon. The tournament will be a four-man scramble. The price is $240 per team or $65 per individual golfer. A silent auction with signed items from Dodger players and more will be available for bidding.

On November 14, Picnic at the Park and a baseball camp will be happening at the Dresden City Park. Ballpark food plates will be sold at the picnic starting at 12:30 p.m. Beaty will be available until 2 p.m. to take pictures and sign autographs. The camp will begin at 2 p.m. with boys and girls from ages 5-18 welcome to participate. The cost is $30 pre-registration and $35 the day of per child. Cost includes plate at the picnic and a camp T-shirt.

“We had such an awesome time in 2019 hanging out with everyone in the community and raising money to put right back where we grew up,” Matt Beaty said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone after a long couple of years and having an even bigger turn out.”

In 2019, the weekend raised around $25,000 for the Matt Beaty Fund. In 2020, the fund sent out $11,500 worth of checks to sports programs across Weakley County.

The scholarship is still in the works but will soon be open to Weakley County student-athletes going to play at the next level.

The Beatys are looking for sponsorships and silent auction items, along with registration sign-ups. Sponsorships range from $150-$500.

Donations are also welcome at this link: https://www.cfmt.org/. Search ‘Matt Beaty Fund’ and click the ‘Give to this fund’ button.

Visit this link for registration forms: https://mattbeatyfund.eventbrite.com

Golf registration forms can also be found at Persimmon Hills Golf Course. Picnic at the Park and camp signups can be found at local schools and Dresden City Hall.

All information can also be found at Matt Beaty Scholarship Fund on Facebook.

Contact Jesica Beaty for more information at 731-415-5412 or beatyfund@gmail.com.